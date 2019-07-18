Patrick Industries (PATK) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Has Raised Stake; Moors & Cabot Lowered Its Position in Ppl (PPL) as Valuation Declined

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) by 31.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 38,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,944 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 119,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 72,824 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 23.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 1.39 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18 million for 13.69 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,911 shares to 7,934 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 23,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Limited Company owns 2.74 million shares. Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot Inc has invested 0.09% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Indiana-based Goelzer Investment Mngmt has invested 0.39% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Curbstone Fincl Management holds 0.13% or 15,418 shares. Bryn Mawr stated it has 79,874 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Co accumulated 16,794 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking reported 663,094 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm Limited stated it has 84,060 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.11% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 55,341 shares. Bangor Financial Bank reported 7,101 shares stake. Amica Mutual Insur holds 22,534 shares. North Star Management Corp invested in 6,100 shares. Hartford Management Co accumulated 111,462 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 12.39 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.03% or 127,745 shares.

