Patrick Industries (PATK) Share Value Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Lifted by $2.88 Million Its Stake; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Lowered Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) Stake by $1.40 Million as Valuation Declined

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 640% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 101,689 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 23.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 82,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,520 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Ladder Capital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 476,212 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 12.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc. by 29,500 shares to 159,500 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LADR’s profit will be $46.71 million for 10.90 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Ladder Capital Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

