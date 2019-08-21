Patrick Industries (PATK) Holding Lifted by Timucuan Asset Management Inc; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Sloane Robinson Llp Raised Holding by $29.92 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 640% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 74,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 73,581 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 290.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 164,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 220,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.30 million, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $176.56. About 6.25M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com

