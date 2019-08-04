Patrick Industries (PATK) Holding Lifted by James Investment Research Inc; Lodge Hill Capital Cut Owens Corning New (OC) Position by $8.45 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 38.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 179,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 290,125 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 514,844 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri Pres, Composites; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Owens Corning, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OC); 27/04/2018 – Owens Corning Completes Acquisition Of Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co., Ltd., A Chinese Mineral Wool Manufacturer; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Patrick Industries (PATK) by 40.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 14,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 51,331 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 36,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Patrick Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 163,345 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory owns 14,421 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 1.23M shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 100,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Riverhead Management Llc reported 0.21% stake. Boston owns 7.59 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 17,442 shares stake. First Mercantile Tru Company reported 690 shares stake. 9.86M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. Lpl Financial Lc accumulated 14,785 shares. Lodge Hill Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 290,125 shares stake. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,025 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 100 shares. Cap Fin Advisers, California-based fund reported 9,939 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & reported 83,302 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.18M for 9.35 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Matls Inc by 165,000 shares to 886,500 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gendell Jeffrey L, Connecticut-based fund reported 864,825 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Incorporated has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). American Century Companies Inc owns 114,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 22,821 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 36,045 shares. Vanguard has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,456 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 952,452 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brant Point Mngmt Limited invested in 0.03% or 5,808 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 405,569 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Principal Fincl Grp has 0.01% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 183,420 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 15,050 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability stated it has 6,300 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

