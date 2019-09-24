Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) EPS Estimated At $1.03; Cutera Has 1.07 Sentiment

Analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report $1.03 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 10.43% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. PATK’s profit would be $24.59M giving it 10.24 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.18 EPS previously, Patrick Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -12.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 253,092 shares traded or 37.29% up from the average. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F

Cutera Inc (CUTR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 49 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 46 cut down and sold holdings in Cutera Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 16.37 million shares, up from 12.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cutera Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 34 Increased: 34 New Position: 15.

The stock increased 0.94% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 179,457 shares traded or 37.24% up from the average. Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) has declined 33.87% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 12/04/2018 – Cutera Celebrates 20 Years of Best-In-Class Product Innovation; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Cutera, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Cutera (CUTR) Receives Additional Approval from Health Canada for its truSculpt iD Body Sculpting Technology – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 30th – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 26th – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expanded use of Cutera truSculpt iD OK’d in Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, makes, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $441.62 million. The firm offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity.

Quantum Capital Management holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. for 170,613 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 831,270 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Archon Capital Management Llc has 1.38% invested in the company for 362,729 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.79% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 145,677 shares.

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The Company’s Manufacturing segment makes and fabricates decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fabricated aluminum products; wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertops; cabinet doors and components; hardwood furniture; fiberglass bath and shower surrounds and fixtures; fiberglass marine helms; fiberglass and plastic component products; slide-out trim and fascia; interior passage doors; RV paintings; softwoods lumber; simulated wood and stone products; slotwall panels and components; and others. It has a 9.64 P/E ratio. It also offers custom fabrication, edge-banding, drilling, boring, and cut-to-size services.

Among 2 analysts covering Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patrick Industries has $60 highest and $3600 lowest target. $48’s average target is 13.80% above currents $42.18 stock price. Patrick Industries had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold Patrick Industries, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 59.00% less from 51.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Cambridge Investment Advsrs accumulated 11,413 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 17,792 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 600,690 shares. 819,571 are owned by Gendell Jeffrey L. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Kornitzer Inc Ks has 19,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 1,146 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 58,050 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 322,247 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Ftb Advsr owns 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 583 shares.