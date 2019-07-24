Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Lumber Wood Production companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Patrick Industries Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.33% of all Lumber Wood Production’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Patrick Industries Inc. has 5.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.67% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Patrick Industries Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries Inc. 0.00% 29.90% 10.40% Industry Average 5.92% 12.02% 6.47%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Patrick Industries Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries Inc. N/A 45 9.65 Industry Average 85.75M 1.45B 36.51

Patrick Industries Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Patrick Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.79

Patrick Industries Inc. currently has an average price target of $54.5, suggesting a potential upside of 21.60%. As a group, Lumber Wood Production companies have a potential upside of 10.91%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Patrick Industries Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Patrick Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patrick Industries Inc. -3.84% -14.26% 4.69% 2.01% -23.25% 50.73% Industry Average 2.80% 5.55% 8.54% 9.50% 8.10% 21.98%

For the past year Patrick Industries Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Patrick Industries Inc. are 2.4 and 0.7. Competitively, Patrick Industries Inc.’s competitors have 3.59 and 1.90 for Current and Quick Ratio. Patrick Industries Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Patrick Industries Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.94 shows that Patrick Industries Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Patrick Industries Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.22 which is 22.30% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Patrick Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Patrick Industries Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and fabricates decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fabricated aluminum products; wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertops; cabinet doors and components; hardwood furniture; fiberglass bath and shower surrounds and fixtures; fiberglass marine helms; fiberglass and plastic component products; slide-out trim and fascia; interior passage doors; RV paintings; softwoods lumber; simulated wood and stone products; slotwall panels and components; and others. It also offers custom fabrication, edge-banding, drilling, boring, and cut-to-size services. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, cement siding products, fiber reinforced polyester products, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and others. Patrick Industries, Inc. offers its products through a network of manufacturing and distribution centers. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.