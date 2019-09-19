Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Analysts See $1.03 EPS; SUEZ SA ORDINARY SHARES (SZEVF) Shorts Lowered By 0.53%

Analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report $1.03 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 10.43% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. PATK’s profit would be $24.58M giving it 9.98 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.18 EPS previously, Patrick Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -12.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.11% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 149,876 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M

SUEZ SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) had a decrease of 0.53% in short interest. SZEVF’s SI was 1.34 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.53% from 1.35M shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 706 days are for SUEZ SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)’s short sellers to cover SZEVF’s short positions. It closed at $15.36 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Closing of $300 Million Senior Notes Offering and New Credit Facility – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $300 Million of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patrick Industries has $60 highest and $3600 lowest target. $48’s average target is 16.79% above currents $41.1 stock price. Patrick Industries had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Underperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Patrick Industries, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 59.00% less from 51.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 42,475 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 6,225 shares. 38,580 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 22,954 shares. 16,922 are held by Amer Intl Group Inc. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 42,904 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public holds 0% or 5,134 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 14,261 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp owns 0.02% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 1.63M shares. Icon Advisers invested in 0.04% or 9,200 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 94,069 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 515 shares. Rk Capital Management Lc accumulated 1.31% or 86,100 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc accumulated 1,955 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% stake.

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $981.01 million. The Company’s Manufacturing segment makes and fabricates decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fabricated aluminum products; wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertops; cabinet doors and components; hardwood furniture; fiberglass bath and shower surrounds and fixtures; fiberglass marine helms; fiberglass and plastic component products; slide-out trim and fascia; interior passage doors; RV paintings; softwoods lumber; simulated wood and stone products; slotwall panels and components; and others. It has a 9.39 P/E ratio. It also offers custom fabrication, edge-banding, drilling, boring, and cut-to-size services.

SUEZ SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management, recycling and waste recovery, water treatment, and consulting services. The company has market cap of $9.69 billion. The firm operates in Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, and Other divisions. It has a 26.12 P/E ratio. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients; and water, waste, and engineering services.