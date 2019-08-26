Patrick Industr (PATK) Holder Lazard Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Annex Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Position

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $73.96. About 1.12M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – In Letter, CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 17/05/2018 – China approves Toshiba’s sale of $18 bln chip unit to Bain consortium; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Warned by U.S. of Possible Trump Veto Over Qualcomm Bid; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Patrick Industr (PATK) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 26,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 507 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22,000, down from 26,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Patrick Industr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $844.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 5,612 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 152,755 shares stake. Century Cos holds 114,000 shares. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 13,949 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 10,211 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Everence Capital has invested 0.04% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,805 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Essex Investment Lc accumulated 59,291 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Sei Investments invested in 0% or 8,626 shares. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.33% or 34,300 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 12,102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 21,929 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The accumulated 227,726 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 30 shares. Edge Wealth holds 0% or 39 shares.

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PATK’s profit will be $26.00M for 8.12 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.63% negative EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Industries H (NYSE:CF) by 227,046 shares to 231,406 shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take Two Inter (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 131,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 13,961 shares to 449,017 shares, valued at $51.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 83,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).