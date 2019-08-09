Patrick Inds (PATK) Market Value Declined While Marshall Wace Llp Decreased by $2.62 Million Its Stake; The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Market Value Rose While Westchester Capital Management Upped Its Position

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 44.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 58,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 72,383 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 130,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 121,572 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 190,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 466,400 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31 million, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.83B market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 8.08 million shares traded or 18.37% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property Trust Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 per Share in a $7.6 billion Transaction; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON PORTFOLIO; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HIRE EX-OBAMA OFFICIAL FOR INSURANCE UNIT; 22/03/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: The Weather Channel’s parent company, Weather Group, has been sold to Entertainment Studios; 06/03/2018 – Joan Solotar Says Blackstone Is Creating ‘Bespoke’ Alt-Asset Products (Video); 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE TO BUY CENTER FOR AUTISM, RELATED DISORDERS (CARD); 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Group’s Assets Advance 22% to Record $450 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Acquires Minority Stake in Buyout Firm Kohlberg; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-TPG Capital, Blackstone vie for India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines – Mint

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 469,198 shares to 378,902 shares, valued at $42.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,453 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invests Com invested 0.56% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mraz Amerine And Assocs Inc stated it has 14,200 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Capital Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.19% stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 2.44% or 468,762 shares. Select Equity Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 4.85M shares. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 25,982 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 18,000 are owned by Walter Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 146,553 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited owns 13,201 shares. 571,300 are held by Davis Selected Advisers. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Co reported 9,800 shares. Private Trust Na, Ohio-based fund reported 62,410 shares. Ruggie Capital Gru reported 6,330 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 657,237 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 47,548 shares. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Ameriprise Fincl reported 144,635 shares stake. Horizon Limited Liability Company owns 17,631 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 78 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Gendell Jeffrey L holds 864,825 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The has 227,726 shares. Invesco owns 89,006 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Kornitzer Cap Ks has 0.02% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors G by 64,473 shares to 66,499 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bj’s Wholesale C by 960,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Ho (NYSE:AMTD).

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PATK’s profit will be $25.99 million for 10.06 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.63% negative EPS growth.