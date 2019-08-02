Patrick Inds (PATK) Market Valuation Declined While 1St Source Bank Increased Stake; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Synopsys (SNPS) by $5.75 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Synopsys (SNPS) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 50,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 201,966 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26M, down from 251,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Synopsys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 756,730 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 31,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 91,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 60,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 120,687 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94 million for 53.44 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) by 6,765 shares to 894,819 shares, valued at $41.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Mistras (NYSE:MG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial stated it has 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 82,740 shares. Adage Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 170,900 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 8,750 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company holds 6,631 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0.05% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,753 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Winch Advisory Lc holds 64 shares. Old National Bankshares In holds 2,507 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 25 shares. Fil holds 14 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 104,161 shares. Ajo LP reported 0.2% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 12,065 shares to 553,739 shares, valued at $68.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,829 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). 79,950 were reported by Nbw Cap Ltd Liability. Advisory Network Lc reported 171 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 12,029 shares. Parametric Associates Lc reported 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al stated it has 0.03% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl reported 0.22% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Fmr Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 274,268 shares. 64 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 0% or 144,635 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 12,326 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 648 shares.

