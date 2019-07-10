Patrick Inds (PATK) Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Cut Stake by $625,500 as Market Valuation Rose; Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Raised Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 281.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 83,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 113,301 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 29,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 448,355 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 73.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.92. About 38,321 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 23.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 87,104 shares to 418,220 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,370 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN on Monday, February 4. BLACKFORD DAVID E also sold $107,927 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Wednesday, February 13. 7,746 shares valued at $373,977 were sold by Smith Jennifer Anne on Monday, January 28. Shares for $59,951 were sold by LAURSEN THOMAS E on Monday, January 28. ALEXANDER BRUCE K also sold $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Tuesday, February 12.

