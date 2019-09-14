Patrick Inds Com Stk (PATK) Holder Zebra Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $459,326; Farmstead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $10.20 Million as Valuation Rose

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc Com Stk (PATK) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 9,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 8,152 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $401,000, down from 17,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 154,348 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 197,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50 million, down from 347,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 2.00 million shares traded or 13.43% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PATK’s profit will be $24.59 million for 10.22 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold PATK shares while 70 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 59.00% less from 51.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Commercial Re Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 25,367 shares to 37,660 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communicat (NYSE:VZ) by 5,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Enova International Inc.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 81.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

