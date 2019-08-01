Patricia Hanks Purchased 3 Shares of Franklin Financial Services (FRAF); Shorts at Malibu Boats (MBUU) Raised By 32.75%

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) had an increase of 32.75% in short interest. MBUU’s SI was 1.34M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 32.75% from 1.01M shares previously. With 313,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s short sellers to cover MBUU’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 200,253 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $54,072 activity. Kent Deborah S. sold 1,200 shares worth $54,072.

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company has market cap of $628.24 million. The firm offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. It has a 10.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Malibu Boats, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 91,711 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation owns 67 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). 21,610 are owned by Mackenzie Fin Corporation. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Origin Asset Llp stated it has 6,621 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Dimensional Fund L P reported 824,138 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 321,053 are held by Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Brinker Cap owns 5,605 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 5,555 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated L P accumulated 12,460 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 91,799 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio.

Patricia Hanks, svp of Franklin Financial Services Corp is the insider, our editorial team want to write for today. Mr. Patricia submitted a legally required form with the DC-based SEC revealing a purchase for 3 shares of the Pennsylvania-based company, the one she is an insider in. At the time of the buying deal, the average market share price of Franklin Financial Services Corp was $36.3, making the insider investment worth $109 U.S. Dollars. In the last 30 days, she also acquired 3 shares that are worth about $111 USD. Patricia Hanks has ownership of around 0.07% of Franklin Financial Services Corp’s total market cap or 2,944 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 30 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $72,056 activity. Shares for $37 were bought by Carmack Karen K on Wednesday, March 20. The insider Cekovich Ronald L bought 3 shares worth $109. Hanks Patricia A bought 3 shares worth $101. $37,940 worth of Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) was bought by Butz Steven D on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $1,009 were bought by Duffey Gregory A on Wednesday, January 30. Jordan Richard E III bought $4,918 worth of Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) on Wednesday, February 6. $23,340 worth of Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) was bought by Kerlin Stanley J on Wednesday, May 22.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial and retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $160.21 million. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. It has a 26.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, installment and revolving loans to consumers, and residential mortgage loans, as well as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold Franklin Financial Services Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 236,178 shares or 0.66% more from 234,638 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Logan Management has 0.1% invested in Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) for 43,750 shares. Orrstown Svcs Inc accumulated 1,640 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 1,235 shares. Cutler Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 51,644 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Liability holds 137,909 shares.