Pathstone Family Office Upped Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake By $528,816; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Raised Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Holding By $355,212

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) stake by 44.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc acquired 8,073 shares as Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG)’s stock rose 1.34%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 26,373 shares with $1.18 million value, up from 18,300 last quarter. Penske Automotive Grp Inc now has $3.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 132,446 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Seals Third Stake Deal in Two Weeks With PAG; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON, PAG FUND KSS TO BUY AIR-BAG MAKER TAKATA IN ASSET DEAL; 20/03/2018 – PAG ASIA IS SAID TALKING W/ AFFINITY ABT BUYING TEG: AUSTRALIAN; 13/04/2018 – HK-based PAG plans to raise as much as $6 bln with new Asia PE fund; 20/03/2018 – Penske Automotive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 10/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 10/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Increases Dividend; 05/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB+’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penske Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAG); 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 billion new Asia private equity fund

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 506.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pathstone Family Office Llc acquired 11,017 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 13,190 shares with $635,000 value, up from 2,173 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $195.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 6.41M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Steve Ellis to Retire; Digital Transformation Executive Lisa Frazier Joins Co to Lead Innovation; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Must Pay $97 Million For Wage And Labor Violations — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SETTLEMENT AMOUNT WAS FULLY ACCRUED AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS FINE REDUCED PREV. NET INCOME TO $5.1B; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 21/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s John Silvia Says the Fed Will Stay With Three Rate Hikes (Video)

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 15.97% above currents $44.46 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15. Wood downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $50 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc has 1.96% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Thompson Investment Incorporated invested in 4,500 shares. 29.09M were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Llc. Amer Financial Bank owns 11,746 shares. Barbara Oil has invested 0.86% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 0.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 29,539 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtn Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 56,880 are held by Guardian. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 3.20M shares. Benin Management accumulated 6,021 shares or 0.13% of the stock. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 377,593 shares or 1.27% of the stock. B T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt has invested 0.92% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Leisure Cap Mngmt holds 13,785 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Aristotle Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 179,013 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio.

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 306,887 shares to 44,313 valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 51,700 shares and now owns 284,257 shares. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In was reduced too.

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PAG) 17% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Hino Delivers Milestone Model To Penske Truck Leasing – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brexit woes for Penske Automotive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Penske Automotive Group Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 6,569 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Dean Investment Assoc Ltd accumulated 0.86% or 132,215 shares. Old Natl Fincl Bank In reported 0.01% stake. 1,731 are held by Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated. Sequoia Finance Advsr holds 9,524 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 548 shares. Arrowstreet LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Fiduciary Management Incorporated Wi reported 1.42 million shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Llc has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Private Mgmt accumulated 605,809 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lc reported 26,373 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 3,100 shares. Markel Corp reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Edmp has 2.04% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Among 2 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Penske Automotive Group has $5700 highest and $50 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 27.32% above currents $42.02 stock price. Penske Automotive Group had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The stock of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5700 target in Friday, August 2 report.