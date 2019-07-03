Pathstone Family Office Trimmed By $329,616 Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding; Franklin Resources (BEN) Shorts Increased By 2.85%

Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) had an increase of 2.85% in short interest. BEN’s SI was 23.41M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.85% from 22.77 million shares previously. With 2.59 million avg volume, 9 days are for Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN)’s short sellers to cover BEN’s short positions. The SI to Franklin Resources Inc’s float is 8.23%. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 1.06 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 94.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pathstone Family Office Llc analyzed 3,024 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)'s stock rose 2.93%. The Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 183 shares with $20,000 value, down from 3,207 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $108.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 2.29M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 23.95 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. $2.21 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by XIE BING. 33,371 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $3.37 million were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY. TEMPLETON RICHARD K also sold $9.19M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. On Friday, January 25 Kozanian Hagop H sold $929,627 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 9,061 shares. BLINN MARK A sold $683,813 worth of stock. Shares for $601,658 were sold by Whitaker Darla H on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $2.34M were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31.

Among 6 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 13 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TXN in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, January 4. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mcrae Management owns 0.11% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,440 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd reported 4,193 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt owns 193,091 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3,873 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,971 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Legacy Capital Partners accumulated 2,130 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 3,220 shares. Legal And General Gru Pcl reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cambridge Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,891 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 19,600 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 10,919 were reported by Haverford. Kames Capital Public Ltd Company reported 23,265 shares. Diamond Hill Management invested in 2.23M shares or 1.3% of the stock. Raub Brock Mngmt LP holds 179,470 shares or 4% of its portfolio.

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 14,488 shares to 16,604 valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,923 shares and now owns 1,997 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $17.89 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It has a 11.84 P/E ratio. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Franklin Resources, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Gru, Texas-based fund reported 59,036 shares. Burney owns 7,062 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Veritable L P holds 7,125 shares. Hl Financial Serv Ltd Llc reported 20,332 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc owns 75 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Fiduciary Management Wi holds 4.27M shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 5.03M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Fjarde Ap holds 95,711 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity holds 68,098 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 4.15% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 34,889 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 22,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company owns 13,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 23.03 million shares stake.