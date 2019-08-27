Pathstone Family Office Stake In Marriott Intl New (MAR) Was Has Lifted; Jet Capital Investors LP Raised Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Holding by $2.07 Million; Shares Declined

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 95.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 121,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 3.61 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 793.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 162,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 183,274 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93 million, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $125.35. About 823,343 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT TO EXTEND HOMESHARING IF LONDON PILOT GOES WELL: CEO; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL & SIMON EXPAND RELATIONSHIP; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Marriott Intl’s $400M Sr Unscd Notes ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Marriott Falls After Q2 Sales Miss Estimates – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Honda (HMC) Sees 16% Y/Y Decline in Q1 Operating Profit – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Invest in These 3 Top Wells Fargo Advantage Mutual Funds – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 51,700 shares to 284,257 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 306,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,313 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

