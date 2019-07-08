Pathstone Family Office Stake in Marriott Intl New (MAR) Lifted by $20.35 Million; Dorsey Wright & Associates Holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (LYV) Increased by $614,628 as Share Value Rose

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (LYV) by 39.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 9,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 24,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.61. About 1.22 million shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offerings; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 793.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 162,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,274 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93 million, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 879,275 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS SEEING REALLY TIGHT CONSTRUCTION MARKETS; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 7,944 shares to 832 shares, valued at $86,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 8,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,754 shares to 7,072 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU) by 6,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,908 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).