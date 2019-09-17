Pathstone Family Office Position in Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Trimmed by $619,992; Viacom New (VIAB) Holder Matrix Asset Advisors Cut Its Position by $932,698

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 5,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 32,410 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, down from 38,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $116.4. About 155,560 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net Reflects Impact of the Firm Adopting New Acctg Guidance on Jan. 1; 14/03/2018 – Techmeme: Warby Parker raises $75M round led by T. Rowe Price, sources say at a valuation of $1.75B (Jason Del Rey/Recode); 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: T. Rowe Price replaces Teddy Sagi as the largest Playtech shareholder -; 08/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price and Symphony Partner to Define Compliant Audio, Video and Screen-Sharing Features for Financial Firms; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 7.1% Position in HTG Molecular; 10/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP APRIL PRELIM AUM $1.02 TRILLION; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q EPS $1.77; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 32,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 270,020 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.07M, down from 302,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 1.32 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 16/05/2018 – BET Networks Announces Official Nominees for the “BET Awards” 2018; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 30/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint. Via @edmundlee:; 02/04/2018 – CBS Is Said to Plan Below-Market Bid for Viacom in Coming Days; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC CFO SAYS ON TRACK WITH FULL YEAR GUIDANCE OF A DECLINE AT THE LOW END OF THE MID-SINGLE DIGIT RANGE FOR U.S. AFFILIATE REVENUE -CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger; 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows; 03/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SUBMIT VIACOM BID, SIGNALING START OF DEAL TALKS

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.67M for 8.50 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $564.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 35,465 shares to 261,964 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 17,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CBS and Viacom: It’s Not Enough to Compete With Disney or Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 12, 2019 : AABA, HPQ, CMCSA, CTVA, T, QQQ, AAPL, KO, AMGN, DTV, JNPR, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 5, 2019 : AVP, APO, IP, COMT, TLT, HST, FOLD, EXC, FOSL, F, QQQ, VIAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $847.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 13,053 shares to 14,012 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Inc by 20,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 612,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TROW shares while 234 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 157.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 160.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 0.04% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) or 66,973 shares. Invesco Limited holds 1.24 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0.05% or 76,161 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 410 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt Commerce reported 0.02% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Aqr Mngmt Lc owns 354,460 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 712,881 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 9,743 are owned by Wesbanco National Bank. Rowland And Commerce Invest Counsel Adv stated it has 1,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancshares reported 29,433 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Guinness Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Community Commercial Bank Na has 0% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 170 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 3,283 shares. 3,034 are owned by Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

More notable recent T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Buy T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FII vs. TROW: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TROW, GPC, EA – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports for Amgen, Cisco & Berkshire Hathaway – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TROW Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.26 million activity.