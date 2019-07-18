Pathstone Family Office Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $12.55 Million; Stock Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Trust Co Of Vermont Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 107,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 128,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 16.17M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 2,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,566 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, down from 82,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.28B market cap company. The stock increased 4.98% or $8.19 during the last trading session, reaching $172.74. About 3.96M shares traded or 24.56% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Capital Inc has 43,464 shares. Mirador Capital Lp owns 13,822 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Jennison Limited Liability Co holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31.64 million shares. Epoch Invest Partners has invested 3.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Field Main Bancorp invested in 13,750 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation holds 3.07% or 905,322 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pitcairn has 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,130 shares. Argi Investment Lc reported 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perkins Cap Mngmt accumulated 17,710 shares. Pggm Investments invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Common Retirement Fund holds 3.09% or 20.42 million shares in its portfolio. Garrison Bradford And Assocs has invested 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hollencrest Capital Management stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3.1% stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21,277 shares to 24,493 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Technology holds 29,594 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Com invested in 1,500 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated has invested 1.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 129,102 are owned by Markston Ltd Liability Corp. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc holds 0.76% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 47,476 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has 0.2% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,028 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Lc accumulated 40,400 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 4,290 are held by Curbstone Mgmt. Cambridge Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 65,512 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has 14,372 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Kcm Invest Limited Liability Com reported 16,486 shares. Osborne Management Lc invested in 1.62% or 49,606 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.39% or 394,043 shares. Security National Trust Com reported 22,255 shares stake.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,410 shares to 228,366 shares, valued at $12.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 26,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).