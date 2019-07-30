Pathstone Family Office Lifted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $528,816; Boston Common Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De Chi (SQM) by $422,902

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De Chi (SQM) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 11,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 484,797 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64M, up from 473,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De Chi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.72. About 447,839 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN NEEDS TO KEEP ALL 4 RED POTASH MINES OPEN ‘RIGHT NOW’ – EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT; 24/05/2018 – SQM Publishes First Quarter 2018 Results; 13/04/2018 – LSR GROUP LSRG.MM SEES NEW CONTRACT SALES OF 840 TH SQM IN 2018, UP 31% VS 2017 – PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – NEW CHILE GOVERNMENT MULLING WHETHER TO BACK MOVE TO BLOCK SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINESE LITHIUM FIRM -TOP GOVT OFFICIAL; 24/05/2018 – SQM: LITHIUM PRICE HARDER TO PREDICT IN 2H AS NEW SUPPLY ENTERS; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – Susan Taylor: Confirming #Reuters scoop: #Tianqi to buy stake in #SQM for $4.07 billion; 17/05/2018 – Nutrien Sale of SQM Holdings Required by India and China Regulators in Merger that Created Nutrien

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 506.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 11,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,190 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635,000, up from 2,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 18.56M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 2018 Investor Day; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo’s C.E.O. Gets a Pay Raise: DealBook Briefing; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: RISING U.S. WAGES WILL SQUEEZE PROFITS; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18,405 shares to 56,970 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,259 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV).

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,156 shares to 44 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 51,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,257 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).