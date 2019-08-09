Pathstone Family Office Lifted Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Sentiment Is 1.67

Calithera Biosciences (CALA) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 35 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 21 cut down and sold their positions in Calithera Biosciences. The investment managers in our database now own: 21.70 million shares, up from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Calithera Biosciences in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 47.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pathstone Family Office Llc acquired 17,142 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 53,160 shares with $2.87 million value, up from 36,018 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $227.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.55. About 11.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was made by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 0.3% or 26,330 shares. Neumann Management Limited Company owns 18,487 shares. Founders Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arizona State Retirement System has 0.6% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Koshinski Asset holds 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 29,910 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc holds 3.03% or 237,003 shares in its portfolio. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Tru has 1.4% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 29,346 shares. Diversified has invested 0.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Loomis Sayles & Co Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22.46M shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 258,564 shares. Moreover, Main Street Rech Ltd Company has 0.63% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). B Riley Wealth Management, a Tennessee-based fund reported 31,960 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 213,885 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.55% stake. Baxter Bros reported 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 4,741 shares to 628 valued at $47,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In stake by 8,750 shares and now owns 47 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. Citigroup maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The stock decreased 5.70% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 389,099 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) has risen 3.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 25/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces CB-839 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2018; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Initiated Randomized Phase 2 CANTATA Trial; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE BETWEEN $105 AND $115 MLN AT END OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Will Sufficient to Meet Operating Plan Through 2020; 23/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 27/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Calithera Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 31c

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $155.68 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.