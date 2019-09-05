Pathstone Family Office Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake; Old West Investment Management Has Upped Cameco (CCJ) Position

Old West Investment Management Llc increased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 6941.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old West Investment Management Llc acquired 694,121 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Old West Investment Management Llc holds 704,121 shares with $8.30M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $3.61B valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 1.02 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 211.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pathstone Family Office Llc acquired 37,791 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 55,639 shares with $10.57M value, up from 17,848 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $960.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 11.55M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 1 shares to 169 valued at $50.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 4,741 shares and now owns 628 shares. Ishares Tr (IWR) was reduced too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 1.86% above currents $212.64 stock price. Apple had 70 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $215 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23100 target in Thursday, May 30 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. Daiwa Securities maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 4 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 359,039 were accumulated by Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc. First City Cap Mngmt holds 1.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 7,889 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel reported 2.05% stake. Saratoga Rech Inv Management owns 7.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 586,753 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 190,230 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Co owns 2,095 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bruce And Co holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 98,300 shares. Strs Ohio has 2.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.43 million shares. Bailard reported 176,404 shares. Da Davidson And reported 1.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Bollard Grp Ltd Company has 0.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,608 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 4.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 9.94 million shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Optimum Invest owns 65,274 shares for 4.07% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 6.50 million shares.

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased Virtu Financial Inc stake by 82,480 shares to 264,114 valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 244,300 shares and now owns 427,700 shares. Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) was reduced too.

