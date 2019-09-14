Pathstone Family Office Increases Holding in American Express Co (AXP); As Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS) Stock Rose, Prescott Group Capital Management Trimmed Position

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (UEPS) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 76,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% . The hedge fund held 4.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.88M, down from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 200,856 shares traded or 10.24% up from the average. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS- COURT ORDERED VARIATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN SASSA, CPS, AND RESULTANT PAYMENT MADE IN SUM OF ZAR 317 MLN BE REVIEWED AND SET ASIDE; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 3Q Net $3M; 23/03/2018 – S. Africa Court Orders Net 1 Unit to Repay ZAR316m to Government; 24/05/2018 – NET1 UNIT SAID IN COURT PAPERS ITS MAKING OPERATIONAL LOSS; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $2, Not $1.61; 02/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN TREASURY SAYS NET1 CHARGE FOR WELFARE IS TOO HIGH; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL; 12/04/2018 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05; 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys New 3.1% Position in Net 1

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 12757.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 4,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $555,000, up from 35 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.34 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New by 382,729 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 695,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.82, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold UEPS shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 24.64 million shares or 6.46% less from 26.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Prescott Group Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.35% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). State Street owns 144,305 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company holds 6,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 5,823 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Value Advisers Limited accumulated 7.82 million shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). J Goldman Company LP stated it has 866,868 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc invested in 554,871 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) or 412,440 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Aperio Ltd Company reported 259 shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 68,802 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company reported 23,500 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $847.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,688 shares to 32,410 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,903 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.