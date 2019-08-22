Pathstone Family Office Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Lifted as Market Value Declined; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Boosted Holding

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24384.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 9,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 9,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 38 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 15,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 121,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, up from 106,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 2.78 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 8,750 shares to 47 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 107,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,776 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,151 shares to 231,220 shares, valued at $23.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 456,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.