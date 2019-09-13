Pathstone Family Office Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.84 Million; Oak Associates LTD Has Raised Holding in Pfizer (PFE)

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 13,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 694,735 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.10M, up from 681,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 15.62M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 66.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 13,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 34,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, up from 20,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $137.04. About 14.22 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,176 shares to 510,347 shares, valued at $29.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,455 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodstock reported 144,788 shares. Marathon Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Capital Advsr Ok has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Strategic Limited Liability Corporation has 1.23% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sarasin & Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.19% stake. Advsrs Cap Llc has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Paw Corp holds 15,000 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Halsey Ct stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1St Source Fincl Bank has invested 0.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 2.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny stated it has 16,900 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Merian Global Investors (Uk) holds 0.43% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 977,219 shares. Loews holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 20,579 shares. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Nj invested in 20,802 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 62,860 were reported by Intersect Lc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Punch & Associate Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 104,472 shares. Monarch holds 3.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 69,298 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Ne reported 111,871 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,729 shares. New England Inv & Retirement Group invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 3,795 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has invested 1.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adirondack Tru holds 26,769 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 6.57% or 73,786 shares. Natl Pension Service reported 7.26 million shares. Montag And Caldwell Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 766,898 shares. Fred Alger stated it has 7.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 3.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Corporation has invested 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trust Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,348 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $847.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 48,490 shares to 22,491 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 13,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,609 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

