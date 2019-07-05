Pathstone Family Office Has Trimmed Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $329,616 as Share Value Rose; As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Holder Scharf Investments Increased Its Position

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 183 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 3,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 2.32 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 295,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.79 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73M was sold by MERLO LARRY J. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco owns 122,903 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Selway Asset Management holds 2.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 55,833 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 1.80M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Incorporated stated it has 502,909 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 1.15% or 12.53 million shares. Girard Prtn Ltd holds 0.45% or 44,917 shares in its portfolio. 519,144 were reported by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Monetary Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Leisure Mngmt has invested 0.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 1,943 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Madison Hldgs accumulated 0.09% or 94,685 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap owns 4,948 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tctc Holdg Limited Com accumulated 369,252 shares. Tekla Cap Management holds 1.11% or 506,364 shares in its portfolio. 92.53 million were accumulated by Blackrock.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 80,322 shares to 1,836 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 20,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. BLINN MARK A sold 6,648 shares worth $683,813. DELAGI R GREGORY sold $3.37 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 1,435 shares valued at $145,203 was sold by Barker Ellen. Shares for $702,392 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Thursday, January 31. BAHAI AHMAD also sold $2.80M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, January 25. $402,732 worth of stock was sold by Van Haren Julie on Friday, January 25.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) by 2,920 shares to 5,525 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 36,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Managers Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Company holds 0.41% or 8,534 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Co has 464,907 shares. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Nordea Mngmt Ab has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fruth Investment holds 1.56% or 35,201 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Optimum Investment Advsrs invested in 0.1% or 2,966 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3.21 million shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc owns 787,043 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd holds 0.05% or 2,296 shares. First Personal reported 8,870 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor owns 2.94M shares. Trustco Natl Bank Corporation N Y reported 11,475 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,898 shares.