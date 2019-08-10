Pathstone Family Office Has Raised Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holding; Platinum Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) stake by 0.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pathstone Family Office Llc acquired 10,193 shares as Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 1.62M shares with $122.44 million value, up from 1.61M last quarter. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que now has $109.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 618,429 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 04/05/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES APRIL SALES RESULTS FOR RBC FUNDS, PH&N FUNDS AND BLUEBAY FUNDS; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 03/05/2018 – Saudi-China Oil Market Hit by Russian Exports, Says RBC’s Tran (Video); 04/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CANADA BUSINESS WILL BE CHALLENGED WITHOUT NAFTA; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 21/03/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 101 FROM SFR 99

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 29.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 12,082 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 29,418 shares with $1.58 million value, down from 41,500 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $179.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 7.79M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 7,944 shares to 832 valued at $86,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 4,741 shares and now owns 628 shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.46% or 15.09M shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 17,890 shares. Stillwater Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% stake. Palisade Asset Ltd Com holds 1.76% or 206,911 shares. 5,527 were reported by Badgley Phelps And Bell. Coldstream Cap holds 0.07% or 13,912 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell Com reported 57,720 shares. Massachusetts-based Penobscot has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 25,110 shares. Stanley reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Birch Hill Advsrs Limited Liability has 58,066 shares. 4,251 were accumulated by Crestwood Advisors Group Inc Limited. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 3.58M shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc holds 4,830 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 686,616 shares to 4.39 million valued at $235.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Huazhu Group Ltd stake by 425,380 shares and now owns 1.10M shares. Golden Ocean Group Ltd was raised too.