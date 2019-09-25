Pathstone Family Office Has Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $570,608; National Asset Management Has Raised Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Position by $338,963

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 2,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 9,543 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 6,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $125.54. About 110,376 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 64.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 7,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 19,184 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 11,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 4.29M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lakeview Limited Liability reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wagner Bowman Mngmt accumulated 33,989 shares. Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 1.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14.81 million shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,290 shares. Accredited owns 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,464 shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Limited Liability Corp owns 10,910 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Birinyi Associate Inc invested in 25,225 shares. The Washington-based Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc has invested 0.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gradient Investments Ltd invested in 0.68% or 173,736 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Com has 8,698 shares. Smith Salley Associates has 107,988 shares. Moreover, America First Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1,177 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.43% stake. Livingston Gru Asset (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.83% or 23,896 shares in its portfolio. Grassi reported 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $847.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONE) by 9,248 shares to 7,591 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,230 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 13,172 shares to 19,467 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 10,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,074 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).