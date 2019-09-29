Pathstone Family Office Has Raised Holding in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) by $308,962; As Microstrategy (MSTR) Share Price Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Lifted Position

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 92,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 300,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.05 million, up from 207,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $147.03. About 44,960 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 217.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 641 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $452,000, up from 295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $464.03. About 56,046 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MSTR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 3.29% more from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Lc has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 69,250 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 598 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Jpmorgan Chase Communications invested in 0% or 98,004 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 101 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,546 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Bartlett Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Redmond Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 8,446 shares. S Squared Ltd Liability Co holds 2.65% or 24,800 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 1,578 shares. Geode Capital Lc has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 26,190 shares in its portfolio.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldg Inc Ne by 76,510 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 113,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,728 shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $260,262 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Ltd owns 387 shares. 2,265 are owned by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 69,072 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tower Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.01% or 61,630 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited invested in 148 shares. Schaller Invest owns 30,500 shares. 68,376 are owned by Pnc Financial Grp Inc. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 1,493 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). D E Shaw & Inc reported 36,612 shares. Bogle Management LP De reported 1,400 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated owns 698 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 12,754 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $847.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONE) by 9,248 shares to 7,591 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV) by 7,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,167 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).