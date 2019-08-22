Pathstone Family Office Has Lifted Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) as Valuation Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowered Holding by $363,825

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 158.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 4,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 6,686 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, up from 2,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $111.71. About 889,910 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 11/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 Profit View After Quarterly Earnings, Sales Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021520 Company: LILLY; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 04/04/2018 – LILLY: CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 REACH-2 STUDY IN; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 20/04/2018 – LLY TO PRESENT GALCANEZUMAB,LASMIDITAN PHASE 3 DATA AT AAN MTG; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $212.48. About 14.83M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell National Bank & Trust accumulated 5,915 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited invested in 4.18% or 218,386 shares. First Dallas holds 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,727 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc reported 3.9% stake. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank accumulated 69,795 shares or 1.97% of the stock. 5,718 were accumulated by America First Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company. Miller Invest Lp invested 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 111,908 were reported by Bath Savings Trust Com. 145,525 are held by Arvest Commercial Bank Tru Division. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weiss Asset Management LP owns 1,154 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc invested in 0.77% or 136,726 shares. Intact Inv Management holds 0.08% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Reaves W H Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.99% or 72,441 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 42,173 shares to 84,603 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 99,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate has invested 0.36% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Duff Phelps Mgmt reported 9,510 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Atwood And Palmer Inc stated it has 634 shares. The Texas-based Hodges Cap Management has invested 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 3,713 were reported by Buckingham Cap Management. Canandaigua Savings Bank & Tru reported 12,704 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.06% stake. Wms Prns Ltd Llc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Carroll Financial Associates accumulated 0.13% or 10,419 shares. Advisors Limited Ltd Llc accumulated 4,661 shares. Vantage Ltd Company accumulated 101,676 shares. 7,807 are owned by Fiera Capital Corporation. Ifrah Financial Svcs Incorporated reported 7,856 shares stake. Jlb & Inc accumulated 28,274 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Co owns 90,971 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,183 shares to 4,517 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 8,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).