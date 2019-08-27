Pathstone Family Office Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $538,017; Trian Fund Management LP Cut Its Sysco Corp. (SYY) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 58.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 4,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,196 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 8,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $134.91. About 2.42 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 5.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.18 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55B, down from 28.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.96. About 836,640 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsr has 22,422 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Franklin Res reported 174,449 shares stake. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 0.19% or 1.37M shares. Boyar Asset Management Inc has 25,314 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company reported 3.31M shares. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 2,898 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company reported 3,600 shares stake. Cambridge Invest has 0.08% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 129,366 shares. Kessler Inv Group Ltd Liability invested in 970 shares. 5,006 were reported by Grimes & Inc. Garrison Bradford & Assoc holds 0.34% or 6,000 shares. Td Asset Management reported 1.39M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Sand Hill Advisors Lc, a California-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 7,034 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,156 shares to 44 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 8,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser reported 13,542 shares stake. Segantii Management Ltd stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3G Partners Lp reported 0.14% stake. Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,703 shares. Sabal reported 157,928 shares stake. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Company invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Duncker Streett & owns 22,181 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 10,267 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd invested in 234,500 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Valicenti Advisory holds 2,234 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bruni J V & Company Company invested in 3,176 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 6,652 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Co Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 121,331 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 29,839 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 520,570 are owned by Macquarie Grp.