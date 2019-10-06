Pathstone Family Office Has Increased Carmax (KMX) Position by $591,594 as Market Valuation Rose; Hourglass Capital Upped Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $2.10 Million

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 69.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 29,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 71,035 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, up from 41,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 6.94 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 6,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 167,325 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53 million, up from 160,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 847,983 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $847.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 19,893 shares to 212,622 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,826 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp holds 1.14M shares. Palestra Capital Mgmt Lc owns 1.37 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Davis Selected Advisers holds 5,046 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 25,962 shares. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 24 shares. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Fenimore Asset Management has 2.94% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0% or 20,812 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 62,713 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Amp Capital Limited reported 49,188 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 4,556 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 189,641 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. Schumacher Laura J had bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $352.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 59,320 shares to 68,555 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,131 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atwood Palmer Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.54% or 10,890 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr accumulated 161 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The accumulated 252,421 shares or 0.28% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 202,340 shares. Wendell David Assoc stated it has 108,118 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Department holds 0.3% or 41,589 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com owns 8.93M shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 81,702 shares. Oppenheimer reported 160,209 shares. Knott David M holds 11,100 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ca has 0.19% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 36,645 shares. Macquarie Gp reported 243,222 shares stake. Tower Bridge Advisors has 31,982 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

