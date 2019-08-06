Pathstone Family Office Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $12.55 Million as Shares Rose; Personal Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Abm Inds (ABM)

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 107,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 128,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.08. About 10.70M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (ABM) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 18,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 142,466 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, up from 123,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Abm Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 39,149 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ABM Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABM); 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 07/03/2018 – EEOC: ABM Aviation Sued by EEOC For Disability Discrimination; 30/04/2018 – ABM Awarded Contract with San Jacinto College; 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Ended 1Q With Total Debt, Including Standby Letters of Credit, of $1.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37,791 shares to 55,639 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora stated it has 78,778 shares. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,283 shares. Harber Asset Management Ltd Com reported 12,562 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 0.01% or 132 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 1.43 million shares. Stellar Cap Limited Com reported 42,610 shares. Schulhoff And stated it has 13,209 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 3,547 shares. Alyeska Ltd Partnership reported 551,246 shares stake. Moon Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3,865 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Penbrook Mgmt Llc reported 5.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 521,449 shares stake. Shelton Capital accumulated 52,487 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation has 1.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 347,108 shares to 5,204 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 284,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,320 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).