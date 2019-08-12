Pathstone Family Office Has Decreased International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $871,803; As Home Depot Ord (HD) Market Value Rose, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Increased Position by $3.82 Million

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 6,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $133.62. About 3.41M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.58. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bank & Trust holds 0.47% or 39,396 shares. Huntington National Bank owns 132,671 shares. Mngmt Pro stated it has 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 41,687 shares. Centurylink Inv Mgmt reported 1.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt accumulated 22,567 shares or 0.48% of the stock. 8,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Bessemer Lc reported 6,100 shares stake. Com Of Virginia Va holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,317 shares. The New York-based Hilton Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Apg Asset Nv reported 759,431 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated has 0.63% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Parkside Comml Bank & invested in 1,956 shares. Hilltop Inc reported 8,015 shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 132,131 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 180,906 shares to 234,137 shares, valued at $17.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Inc by 353,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.60 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston And Mgmt has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ghp Investment Advisors Inc holds 0.22% or 8,962 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 2,616 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 22,208 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt accumulated 136,134 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 248,735 shares. 334,570 were accumulated by Menora Mivtachim Holdg Limited. Northrock Prns Limited Co holds 0.08% or 1,575 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Cap Mgmt holds 22,810 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White has 29,857 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 47,491 shares. Bell National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited accumulated 0.36% or 8,924 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 39,874 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com has 87,000 shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

