Pathstone Family Office Has Cut Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by $871,803 as Market Valuation Rose; Oppenheimer & Close Has Decreased Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.06 Million as Shares Declined

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 6,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $150.26. About 4.91 million shares traded or 44.90% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 13.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.79 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 311,521 shares. Family Firm has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,528 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp owns 65 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2,629 shares. Barrett Asset Management Lc reported 5,810 shares. Alethea Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.15% stake. Fifth Third Bank holds 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 205,301 shares. 6,090 are owned by Cambridge Advisors. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,898 shares. Natixis invested 0.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Intact Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.47% or 93,600 shares. Asset Incorporated invested in 8,822 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service invested 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Estabrook Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,689 shares to 11,676 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Weatherstone Capital owns 7,502 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 17,958 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 144,497 are owned by Endurance Wealth. Notis holds 0.83% or 31,910 shares in its portfolio. Welch Forbes invested 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cincinnati invested in 5.2% or 2.38 million shares. First Manhattan invested in 0.14% or 449,806 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 83,651 shares stake. Wealthquest holds 0.12% or 5,912 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Ltd Liability Com accumulated 941,232 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 577,243 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 47,574 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,726 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.69M shares or 0.57% of the stock.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.