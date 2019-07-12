Pathstone Family Office Has Boosted Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Share Price Rose; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Decreased Stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) as Stock Value Declined

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24384.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 9,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 38 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 9.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,216 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 16,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $75.3. About 674,070 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 4.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.22 per share. EMN’s profit will be $297.70M for 8.88 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.77% EPS growth.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,120 shares to 26,010 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 15,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lennox International Inc. (LII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Itâ€™s Time to Invest in Value Stocks â€“ Atlanticâ€™s Alexander Roepers Expects Rotation Back to Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Eastman Acquires Marlotherm from Sasol NYSE:EMN – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 640 shares. 2,960 are held by Peapack Gladstone Corp. 82,288 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 258,561 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 39,495 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 0.1% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 50,823 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys, Arizona-based fund reported 69,746 shares. The Georgia-based Montag A Associates has invested 0.23% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). James Inv Rech reported 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Griffin Asset reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.04% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 62,760 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas stated it has 0.25% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Fourth U.S. Wireless Competitor Would Keep Prices Low – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv owns 0.52% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.08M shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc holds 69,006 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 34,700 shares. 15,279 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advisors. First Bank Of Omaha owns 407,071 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 1.65 million shares. Essex Invest Management Communication Ltd owns 0.32% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 36,240 shares. Aspen Investment Management stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 739,045 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability invested 0.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 18.70M shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 0.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New England Research And Management reported 16,770 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Crow Point Limited Liability Co owns 500,000 shares or 5.01% of their US portfolio.