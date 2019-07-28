Pathstone Family Office Cut Its Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $329,616 as Share Price Rose; Nextera Energy P (NEP) Stake Held by Alps Advisors Inc

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy P (NEP) by 70.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 19,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,591 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 27,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy P for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 170,400 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 06/04/2018 – Creative Technology, a Division of NEP Group, Acquires Hong Kong-Based Avollusion; 05/04/2018 – NEP: MEDIATEC BUYS ALL ASSETS IN MUSIKBYGGET AB IN ÅRE AS OF; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD – AFFILIATES OF NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATOR UNDER A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – NEP: NZ Live Owners Ray Standidge, Tony Parton and Roger Randle to Remain for Two Years; 16/04/2018 – NEP: Oliver Pitkin to Continue as GM; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 183 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 3,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28 million shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 53,041 shares to 56,475 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 53,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $25.20 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 DELAGI R GREGORY sold $3.37M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 33,371 shares. 14,749 shares valued at $1.53M were sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8. ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold $2.34M worth of stock. 8,693 shares were sold by XIE BING, worth $922,762. PATSLEY PAMELA H also sold $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Barker Ellen had sold 1,435 shares worth $145,203 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell (NYSE:LYB) by 45,897 shares to 452,269 shares, valued at $38.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union (NYSE:WU) by 59,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09M shares, and cut its stake in General Mills In (NYSE:GIS).