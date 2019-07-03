Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC) to pay $0.06 on Aug 9, 2019; Ngam Advisors LP Has Lifted By $1.95 Million Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Position

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Aug 9, 2019. (NASDAQ:PBHC) shareholders before Jul 18, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc’s current price of $14.75 translates into 0.41% yield. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Jul 19, 2019 as record date. Jun 21, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $14.75 lastly. It is up 2.71% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PBHC News: 21/03/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals Receives Request to Consider Removing Board Members; 07/03/2018 SXSW EDU® Learn by Design Competition Announces Pathfinder Kindergarten Center as Winner; 19/04/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals Former Director Withdraws Board Candidacy; 30/04/2018 – Pathfinder Bancorp Total Assets Were $891.1 Million on March 31; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Safety Zone; Pathfinder Bank Fireworks Display; Oswego River, Oswego, NY; 26/03/2018 – PATHFINDER MINERALS PLC PFP.L – CONCLUDED THAT REQUISITION FOR GENERAL MEETING IS NOT VALID; 29/03/2018 – Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Pathfinder Bancorp 4Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – Pathfinder Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c; 09/05/2018 – PATHFINDER MINERALS – INTENDS TO APPOINT BLAIR SERGEANT AND SIMON FARRELL TO BOARD AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND NON-EXECUTIVE CO-CHAIRMAN RESPECTIVELY

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) stake by 34.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp acquired 17,900 shares as Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)’s stock declined 3.39%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 69,454 shares with $7.64M value, up from 51,554 last quarter. Howard Hughes Corp now has $5.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $129.62. About 448,158 shares traded or 53.53% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 857,809 shares or 1.29% more from 846,857 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minerva Advisors Limited owns 263,056 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De has 183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 61,550 were reported by Oppenheimer Close Ltd Com. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 101 shares. Fmr Lc holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 200 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 14,477 shares. Vanguard Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 54,934 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) holds 1,739 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 89 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC). Qci Asset Management New York reported 0% in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC). Maltese Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 427,010 shares.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial services and products primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company has market cap of $69.24 million. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 18.01 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens.

