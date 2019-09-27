Pathfinder Bancorp (MARYLAND) (PBHC) to pay $0.06 on Nov 8, 2019; Marin Software (MRIN) Sellers Decreased By 34.29% Their Shorts

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) had a decrease of 34.29% in short interest. MRIN’s SI was 66,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 34.29% from 101,200 shares previously. With 50,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s short sellers to cover MRIN’s short positions. The SI to Marin Software Incorporated’s float is 2.26%. The stock decreased 7.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 3,778 shares traded. Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) has declined 64.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MRIN News: 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Marin General Hospital, CA 2018A&B Bds ‘A-‘ Rtg; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Huffman: Marin students mobilize against gun violence; 17/05/2018 – MARIN SOFTWARE HOLDER KINETIC CATALYST REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 23/03/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: Pintor Marin Lauds Efforts to Secure Wage Increase for Airport Workers; 17/05/2018 – Kinetic Catalyst Partners LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Marin Software; 05/03/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: Pintor Marin, Mukherji & Gusciora Bill to Revive UEZs in Bridgeton, Camden, Newark, Plainfield & Trenton; 19/04/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: Pintor Marin Statement on the Passing of Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Jerry Green; 15/03/2018 – San Francisco Bay Area Treasure: West Marin’s Secret is Out; 10/05/2018 – Marin Software Sees 2Q Rev $13.5M-$14M; 22/03/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: Pintor Marin, Mukherji & Gusciora Bill to Revive UEZs in Bridgeton, Camden, Newark, Plainfield & Trenton &

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (MARYLAND) (NASDAQ:PBHC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Nov 8, 2019. (NASDAQ:PBHC) shareholders before Oct 17, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (MARYLAND)’s current price of $13.11 translates into 0.46% yield. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (MARYLAND)’s dividend has Oct 18, 2019 as record date. Sep 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.11. About 2,368 shares traded. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) has declined 14.87% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PBHC News: 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Safety Zone; Pathfinder Bank Fireworks Display; Oswego River, Oswego, NY; 07/03/2018 SXSW EDU® Learn by Design Competition Announces Pathfinder Kindergarten Center as Winner; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 04/04/2018 – PATHFINDER MINERALS – REQUISITION PROPOSES SHAREHOLDERS BE ASKED TO APPOINT JAMES NORMAND (A FORMER DIRECTOR OF COMPANY) AND JAMES LUMLEY TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals Receives Second Request to Remove CEO, Chairman; 17/05/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals: No Wrongdoing in CEO’s Loan Application; 26/03/2018 – PATHFINDER MINERALS PLC – COMPANY CONFIRMS THAT NO TERMS FOR A FUNDRAISING HAVE BEEN AGREED; 30/04/2018 – Pathfinder Bancorp Total Assets Were $891.1 Million on March 31; 01/05/2018 – FAA Pathfinder Report Serves as Blueprint for Enterprises to Conduct Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Drone Operations; 30/04/2018 – Pathfinder Bancorp 1Q Rev $7.3M

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial services and products primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company has market cap of $61.72 million. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 18.52 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 461,257 shares or 46.23% less from 857,809 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 224 shares. Next Fin Gru has invested 0.01% in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC). Blackrock Inc reported 1,416 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Close Lc has invested 1.03% in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC). 2,193 are owned by Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) for 100 shares. Minerva Advisors Limited Liability owns 2.08% invested in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) for 263,056 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 120 shares. Bank Of America De owns 46 shares. 81,013 are held by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P owns 14,477 shares. Qci Asset invested 0% in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC). Acadian Asset Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) for 89 shares. Hamilton Point Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC).

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.71 million. The Company’s platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers.