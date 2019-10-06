Pathfinder Bancorp (MARYLAND) (PBHC) to pay $0.06 on Nov 8, 2019; M Holdings Securities Has Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position By $719,226

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 28.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 12,618 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 31,664 shares with $1.81 million value, down from 44,282 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $247.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 9.59M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (MARYLAND) (NASDAQ:PBHC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Nov 8, 2019. (NASDAQ:PBHC) shareholders before Oct 17, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (MARYLAND)’s current price of $13.00 translates into 0.46% yield. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (MARYLAND)’s dividend has Oct 18, 2019 as record date. Sep 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 1 shares traded. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) has declined 14.87% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PBHC News: 12/04/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals No Longer Considering Share Placement; 17/05/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals: No Wrongdoing in CEO’s Loan Application; 21/03/2018 – Fish & Richardson Attorneys Ricardo Bonilla and Crystal Culhane Selected for LCLD 2018 Pathfinder Program; 21/03/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals Receives Request to Consider Removing Board Members; 19/04/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals Former Director Withdraws Board Candidacy; 29/03/2018 – Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 01/05/2018 – FAA Pathfinder Report Serves as Blueprint for Enterprises to Conduct Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Drone Operations; 29/03/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals Receives Second Request to Remove CEO, Chairman; 09/05/2018 – PATHFINDER MINERALS – INTENDS TO APPOINT BLAIR SERGEANT AND SIMON FARRELL TO BOARD AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND NON-EXECUTIVE CO-CHAIRMAN RESPECTIVELY; 26/03/2018 – PATHFINDER MINERALS PLC PFP.L – HAS CONSIDERED WITH ITS LEGAL ADVISERS EMAIL PURPORTING TO REQUISITION A GENERAL MEETING OF COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.12B for 12.08 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 15.71M shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Grassi Invest Management stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oak Ridge Investments Lc owns 9,795 shares. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Greenwood Gearhart reported 1.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Eagleclaw Managment Limited Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Massachusetts Services Ma invested in 0.22% or 9.56 million shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 154,485 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 62,280 shares. Cambiar Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 191,115 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd has 106,351 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.84% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 338,571 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Ishares Tr (IVE) stake by 3,292 shares to 23,162 valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) stake by 15,777 shares and now owns 207,023 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) was raised too.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial services and products primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company has market cap of $61.20 million. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 18.36 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens.