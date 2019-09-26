Pathfinder Bancorp (MARYLAND) (PBHC) to pay $0.06 on Nov 8, 2019; Evergy (EVRG) SI Decreased By 3.73%

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (MARYLAND) (NASDAQ:PBHC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Nov 8, 2019. (NASDAQ:PBHC) shareholders before Oct 17, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (MARYLAND)’s current price of $13.37 translates into 0.45% yield. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (MARYLAND)’s dividend has Oct 18, 2019 as record date. Sep 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 3,935 shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) has declined 14.87% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PBHC News: 17/05/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals: No Wrongdoing in CEO’s Loan Application; 26/03/2018 – PATHFINDER MINERALS PLC – COMPANY CONFIRMS THAT NO TERMS FOR A FUNDRAISING HAVE BEEN AGREED; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Safety Zone; Pathfinder Bank Fireworks Display; Oswego River, Oswego, NY; 12/04/2018 – PATHFINDER NO LONGER CONTEMPLATING ISSUE OF UP TO 75M SHRS; 30/04/2018 – Pathfinder Bancorp Total Assets Were $891.1 Million on March 31; 04/04/2018 – PATHFINDER MINERALS – CONSIDERED REQUISITION WITH ITS LEGAL ADVISERS AND DETERMINED THAT REQUISITION RECEIVED HAS BEEN VALIDLY SERVED AS OF APRIL 4; 01/05/2018 – FAA Pathfinder Report Serves as Blueprint for Enterprises to Conduct Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Drone Operations; 04/04/2018 – PATHFINDER MINERALS REQUISITION PROPOSES SHAREHOLDERS BE ASKED TO CONSIDER RESOLUTIONS TO REMOVE NICK TREW AND SIR HENRY BELLINGHAM FROM BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Fish & Richardson Attorneys Ricardo Bonilla and Crystal Culhane Selected for LCLD 2018 Pathfinder Program; 28/03/2018 – Pathfinder Bancorp 4Q EPS 20c

Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG) had a decrease of 3.73% in short interest. EVRG’s SI was 5.09M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.73% from 5.29 million shares previously. With 1.53M avg volume, 3 days are for Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG)’s short sellers to cover EVRG’s short positions. The SI to Evergy Inc’s float is 2%. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $67.24. About 1.43M shares traded. Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has risen 9.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company has market cap of $15.83 billion. The firm owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It has a 28.28 P/E ratio. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 clients in Kansas and 600,000 clients in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names.

Among 3 analysts covering Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Evergy has $7000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $65.75’s average target is -2.22% below currents $67.24 stock price. Evergy had 5 analyst reports since June 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, August 27. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The company was maintained on Friday, September 20 by UBS.

More notable recent Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Kansas regulators deny Evergy rate increase to fund stake in power plant – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Evergyâ€™s purchase of coal-fired generation could cost consumers $12M, report says – Kansas City Business Journal” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evergy Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Goodbye Westar Energy, hello Evergy – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 461,257 shares or 46.23% less from 857,809 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC). Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) or 2,193 shares. Minerva Limited Liability holds 263,056 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 120 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd has 0.12% invested in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) for 20,000 shares. Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC). Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC). Next Financial holds 5,000 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability holds 89 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 46 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC). 81,013 were reported by Vanguard Inc. Qci Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 247 shares. Blackrock has 1,416 shares.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial services and products primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company has market cap of $62.94 million. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 18.88 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens.