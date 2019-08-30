Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Both Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) and Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.11 N/A 0.83 16.02 Northwest Bancshares Inc. 17 4.01 N/A 1.01 16.98

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Northwest Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.4% Northwest Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s -0.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 146.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Northwest Bancshares Inc. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and Northwest Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.1% and 71.8% respectively. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. -5.14% -12.63% -1.63% -10.33% -14.87% -15.2% Northwest Bancshares Inc. -0.35% -2.61% 0.23% -2.45% -4.56% 1.24%

For the past year Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has -15.2% weaker performance while Northwest Bancshares Inc. has 1.24% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Northwest Bancshares Inc. beats Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Consumer Finance. It offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprise one-to-four-family residential real estate, residential mortgage, short term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it offers trust, investment management, actuarial and benefit plan administration, brokerage, and title insurance services; and property and casualty, and employer benefit plan insurance services, as well as retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 176 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, eastern Ohio, and Maryland. It also operates 49 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.