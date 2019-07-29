Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.22 N/A 0.83 18.20 Central Federal Corporation 13 2.31 N/A 1.21 10.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation. Central Federal Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Central Federal Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4% Central Federal Corporation 0.00% 6% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is -0.2 and it happens to be 120.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Central Federal Corporation has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.1% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.7% of Central Federal Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, 16.5% are Central Federal Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 8.66% 12.06% 1.83% -0.33% -2.71% -3.9% Central Federal Corporation 0.56% 0% -2.25% -10.98% -3.57% 7.53%

For the past year Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance while Central Federal Corporation has 7.53% stronger performance.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.