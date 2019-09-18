Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) Reaches $12.86 52 Week Low; QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY ORDINARY SHARES (QUTIF) Shorts Lowered By 5.5%

QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had a decrease of 5.5% in short interest. QUTIF’s SI was 10,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.5% from 10,900 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 17 days are for QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:QUTIF)’s short sellers to cover QUTIF’s short positions. It closed at $2.978 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.83 target or 8.00% below today’s $12.86 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $60.54M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $11.83 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.84 million less. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 4,494 shares traded or 80.92% up from the average. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) has declined 14.87% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PBHC News: 12/04/2018 – PATHFINDER NO LONGER CONTEMPLATING ISSUE OF UP TO 75M SHRS; 26/03/2018 – PATHFINDER MINERALS PLC PFP.L – HAS CONSIDERED WITH ITS LEGAL ADVISERS EMAIL PURPORTING TO REQUISITION A GENERAL MEETING OF COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – PATHFINDER MINERALS PLC – COMPANY CONFIRMS THAT NO TERMS FOR A FUNDRAISING HAVE BEEN AGREED; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 30/04/2018 – Pathfinder Bancorp 1Q Net $1.03M; 29/03/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals Receives Second Request to Remove CEO, Chairman; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pathfinder Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBHC); 30/04/2018 – Pathfinder Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c; 26/03/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals Says Call to Remove CEO and Chairman Invalid; 09/05/2018 – PATHFINDER MINERALS – INTENDS TO APPOINT BLAIR SERGEANT AND SIMON FARRELL TO BOARD AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND NON-EXECUTIVE CO-CHAIRMAN RESPECTIVELY

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial services and products primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company has market cap of $60.54 million. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 18.16 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens.

More notable recent Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PBHC) 1.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Net Income of $514000 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of $20.8 Million Private Placement of Equity Capital – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Net Income of $607000 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 461,257 shares or 46.23% less from 857,809 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Ny owns 247 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Minerva Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 263,056 shares. Next Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC). National Bank Of America De stated it has 46 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% stake. 224 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC). Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 2,193 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 14,477 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Limited Company has 61,550 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 1 shares. Fmr reported 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 20,000 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1,416 shares.

Questor Technology Inc., an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $79.38 million. The firm designs, makes, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents or sells incinerators. It has a 16.45 P/E ratio. It offers its solutions for various gas and oil projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Another recent and important Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Questor Technology: Hidden Company With Significant Upside Potential (Management Interview) – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2016.