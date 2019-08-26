Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) Forms $13.14 Double Bottom; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased Cbs New (CBS) Holding By $7.30 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 28.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 155,266 shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 391,469 shares with $18.61M value, down from 546,735 last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $15.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 1.76M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger; 17/05/2018 – Delaware Judge Denies CBS Request for Temporary Restraining Order Against Redstone Family – Court Ruling; 18/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS and Shari Redstone Plan to Fight for a Long, Long Time: DealBook Briefing; 08/03/2018 – Alan Cumming Helps CBS Unfurl Its Rainbow Flag With `Instinct’; 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer; 08/03/2018 – Dutch Jan Inflation Was 1.5% – CBS; 18/05/2018 – Dealpolitik: CBS Directors Play a Subtle Game in Viacom Battle; 10/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger. Third party bid for Viacom thwarted: sources; 16/05/2018 – Judge Hits Pause on War Between CBS and Its Parent Company; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) stake by 82,852 shares to 121,350 valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 461,434 shares and now owns 7.97M shares. Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha reported 55 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 85 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company invested 0.43% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 2.10 million were reported by Fil Limited. Telos Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 6,471 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 557,723 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 173,824 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 177,836 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 1.25M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Comm reported 6,018 shares stake. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 158 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited stated it has 7,499 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 397 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 157 shares.