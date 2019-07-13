Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.28 N/A 0.83 18.20 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 8 6.57 N/A 0.06 122.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 1.8% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 120.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.2 beta. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.51 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.1% and 2.9%. About 0.9% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has 61.58% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 8.66% 12.06% 1.83% -0.33% -2.71% -3.9% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 4.59% 2.69% 9.48% -1.4% -13.03% 12.01%

For the past year Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had bullish trend.

Summary

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.