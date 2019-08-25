Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC) and Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Contrasting side by side

Both Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) and Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.09 N/A 0.83 16.02 Home Bancorp Inc. 36 3.39 N/A 3.24 11.54

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Home Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and Home Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.4% Home Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 146.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.46 beta. Competitively, Home Bancorp Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.1% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.4% of Home Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.5%. Competitively, Home Bancorp Inc. has 7.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. -5.14% -12.63% -1.63% -10.33% -14.87% -15.2% Home Bancorp Inc. 1% -0.4% 2.61% 4.59% -18.25% 5.54%

For the past year Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has -15.2% weaker performance while Home Bancorp Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Home Bancorp Inc. beats Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.