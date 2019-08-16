Passport Capital Upped Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Position by $24.75 Million as Stock Declined; Fisher Asset Management Has Lowered Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $491,116; Stock Price Rose

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 2,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 135,871 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.12 million, down from 137,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 470,748 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 1.47 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.33 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.13% or 30,001 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Intact Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 900 shares. E&G Lp invested in 0.12% or 1,180 shares. 75 were accumulated by Burt Wealth. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Com owns 0.48% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 15,063 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 254,680 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Co stated it has 218,149 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Asset Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Camarda Fin Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 10 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Com holds 0.02% or 3,076 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 290 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Saratoga Rech And Invest has 160,680 shares.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compagnie De Saint Gobain Adr (CODYY) by 128,289 shares to 637,865 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 58,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Amadeus It Group S A Adr (AMADY).