Passport Capital Stake in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Increased by $24.75 Million; Marietta Investment Partners Stake in Sony (SNE) Cut by $353,976 as Share Value Rose

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 3.55 million shares traded or 47.41% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 8,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 31,259 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 39,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 679,687 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 29/05/2018 – eBooks2go implements Sony DADC’s eBook URMS; 23/04/2018 – Sony works on housekeeping robot that can cook; 21/05/2018 – Though the final purchase price is subject to customary closing adjustment, Sony said it expects to pay about $2.3 billion for the deal that would give the company a 90 percent indirect equity interest in the music publisher; 13/03/2018 – Sony Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS TO BOOK ABOUT 100 BLN YEN PROFIT AT OPERATING LEVEL WITH ACQUISITION OF REST OF STAKE IN EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING; 21/05/2018 – SONY FY 2020 GAMES AND NETWORK OP. GOAL 130B YEN TO 170B YEN; 02/04/2018 – Sony Music is to resume vinyl production in Japan after three decades; 22/05/2018 – Sony to spend $2.3 bn to make EMI Music full subsidiary; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Impasse Affects All Sony’s Playstation Vue Subscribers Located in Sinclair Markets; 21/05/2018 – Sony and Mubadala Capital Have Been Partners in Administering EMI Music Publishing

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 57,895 shares to 140,937 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 6,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. SNE’s profit will be $1.29B for 13.70 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.