Passport Capital Stake in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Has Lowered by $5.00 Million as Stock Declined; Raymond James Financial (RJF) Shareholder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $2.24 Million

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 1.33M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 26,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.67 million, down from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 513,749 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.91 million for 119.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54 billion and $175.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $99.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 41,550 shares to 667,759 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.30 million for 10.59 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

